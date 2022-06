The Olde Burien Block Party & Box Car Derby Races will be returning on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien.

This is a free, all-day, family-friendly outdoor block party.

Stay tuned to The B-Town Blog for more info soon…

WHEN: Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. WHERE: Olde Burien on SW 152nd Street between 10th Ave SW and Ambaum Blvd. SW.