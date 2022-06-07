The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting on SR 509 near the First Ave Bridge on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Troopers say that at approximately 9:25 a.m. June 5, WSP communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual stating that their vehicle was shot at and there were bullet holes in their vehicle. The victim stated they were not injured and requested a trooper contact them.

Troopers contacted the victim and they stated they were traveling on northbound SR 509 just before the First Ave Bridge (map below) when a vehicle pulled up next to them and fired several shots at their vehicle causing it to become disabled. The victim also had their 5-year-old child in the vehicle who thankfully was unharmed.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a gold colored sedan, possible a Toyota Camry with a sticker of a bear with the words “Santa Cruz” on the right rear window. The victim was driving a silver 2003 Ford Escape.

Through June 7, 2021, WSP detectives had investigated 23 shootings on freeways in King County. To date in 2022, this is the 31st shooting which is a 25% increase and is truly an alarming trend.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses and anyone with information that will assist in identifying the suspect vehicle and driver. Please contact Detective Sergeant Moate at [email protected].