From our sister site The White Center Blog:

What started as a bank robbery in north Seattle turned into a police pursuit that ended in White Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The robbery happened in the 10700 block of 5th Ave NE in Seattle, and ended in White Center near 8th Ave SW between 107th and 104th Streets.

Seattle Police say they located the getaway car on southbound I-5, just north of downtown, then pursued it.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter assisted with the pursuit and tracking of the suspected occupants (see video below).

Three suspects were taken into custody, while one escaped.

No injuries were reported.

Officers investigating after a bank robbery in the 10700 5 Ave NE

turned into vehicle pursuit, 3 suspects in custody, 1 outstanding. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2022