From our friends at WABI Burien:

WABI Weekday Walkers will return to Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden – where the flower display is enthralling – this Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

While the irises may be mostly gone, there’s so much more to admire and revel in, such as roses, day lilies, peonies, and of course, the Japanese Garden. You can read more about the garden on their website.

We’ll start in the flower garden on our way to wooded trails through the natural part of the park. Trails could be muddy if it’s been raining and there are some ups and downs, though nothing too drastic. We’ll finish up back at the garden where you can take your time seeking out the blossoms of your choice.

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 (Rain or shine) Time: Meet a little before 9 a.m. so we can begin walking at 9:00. Place: Park at Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, adjacent to the SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Avenue S, SeaTac, WA (map below). Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.) Distance: Under 2 miles, round trip Time: About 60 minutes, with time to wander through the gardens

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact Audrey Lipps at [email protected] or

Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].