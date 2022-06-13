After several days interviewing and getting to know the final candidates for the new Burien City Manager, the Burien City Council on Monday night (June 13, 2022) voted to postpone their decision until meeting again this Wednesday, June 15.

Following a long day of interviews and an Executive Session that ended at 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Council voted to postpone its conditional offer decision until Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11 a.m., when they will hold a special meeting and executive session.

The decision “is subject to completion of a background check and negotiating terms of an employment agreement,” according to the city’s Communications Officer Emily Inlow-Hood.

The council interviewed the three finalists – Adolfo Bailon, Gerald Smith and Andrea Snyder – over the last several days, including Monday’s long interview session, which started at 3 p.m.

The City Council hired GovHR USA to facilitate the recruitment process.

The next steps in this process are:

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. : special meeting and executive session. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 : After negotiations and additional due diligence is completed, the City Council will meet to approve an employment agreement. July 25, 2022 : The approximate start date for the new city manager.



Carolyn Hope, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director, has been serving as interim city manager since January 16, 2022.

More info here: https://www.burienwa.gov/city_hall/areas_of_focus/city_manager_search

