Image courtesy City of Burien.

The City of Burien announced this week that it is launching a new “Burien Community Connectors” program, working with trusted leaders from the city’s diverse communities to connect more people to civic planning processes.

The city says the program is based on the trusted advocate model, which honors the ability and knowledge of leaders from a wide spectrum of cultural, ethnic, and racial identities and experiences, including immigrant and refugee communities, as experts on what their community needs to thrive.

Community Connectors will advise City staff on current engagement practices as well as help the City involve the community in updating the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, Comprehensive Plan, and Transportation Master Plan. They will also work with City departments to improve community feedback loops.

The first phase of the program focuses on recruiting connectors who are fluent in Spanish, Vietnamese, or Amharic. They will work with City staff to:

Advise on engagement, outreach plans, and program development Work with ethnic media and other community media outlets Engage with residents and businesses Translate documents and interpret at events Connect community members to other services and resources



Burien Community Connectors will be compensated $50 per hour and must live, work, or worship in Burien, or else demonstrate an equally strong connection to the city.

Learn more about the program, including how to apply, at burienwa.gov/connectors.

Interested in elevating your community’s voice? Are you fluent in Spanish, Vietnamese, or Amharic? Apply to become a Burien Community Connector! Applications close June 28, 2022. https://t.co/thbMeIPled#CommunityConnectors #BurienCommunityConnectors pic.twitter.com/6SdvSXPXY5 — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) June 14, 2022