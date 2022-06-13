SPONSORED :

Community School of West Seattle is seeking to hire a Preschool Business Manager

The Community School of West Seattle (CSWS) is a creative, exploratory and play-based preschool that serves 3-5 year old students and their families. At the heart of our philosophy is the idea that play is how children learn. We believe that if a child’s first experience at school is joyful and relevant, if their curiosity is validated and honored, then learning will become a life-long pursuit.

Creating a community where all people feel welcome and valued for who they are is very important to us. We are committed to anti-bias education and actively look for opportunities to work with our students to cultivate a deep respect for differences in each other, our families, and our world. We stand for racial equity and social justice and believe it is our duty to work towards a more just society. We are developing this commitment through planning, discussions, reflection, and training for our staff and families.

Role:

The Business Manager at the Community School of West Seattle provides a supportive, engaging, community environment for CSWS families, students, teachers, and administration. This role is essential in managing office duties and providing administrative support for the school while engaging daily with families and students. We are looking for an experienced school office professional who is skilled in organization, efficiency, and relationship building.

CSWS is an equal opportunity employer. CSWS strongly values what diversity brings to our school and our organization. We are committed to recruiting, retaining, and welcoming students, families, employees, board members, and volunteers of any race, nationality, ethnicity, cultural background, religion, sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, gender identity, ability, family make-up or circumstances.

CSWS encourages people of all backgrounds to apply, including people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, and LGBTQIA+ candidates. All job applicants and employees are protected from discrimination under Federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws.

Responsibilities:

Physically present in the CSWS front office to answer the phone and front door Provide a warm, welcoming office environment and address the various needs of current and prospective families, students, teachers, and administration promptly Provide timely responses to daily request by email, app-based messaging, phone calls, and face-to-face conversations from the Executive Director, Education Director, teachers, and current and prospective families Track enrollment to ensure consistency of tuition income as well as appropriate teacher to student ratios in each classroom Consistently communicate and apply CSWS policies to ensure organizational health and equitable practices Maintain student files to DCYF licensing standards Order educational,, snack, and office supplies while tracking spending within a budget Manage incoming mail and deliveries Track invoices and make bill payments Work with bookkeeper to keep accounts updated Assist in enrolling new staff members into payroll and benefits Occasionally supports in classrooms working directly with students when needed Support special events as need Perform other duties as assigned by the Executive Director



Community School of West Seattle is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106 Phone: (206) 763-2081 Fax: (206) 762-2369 www.cswsplay.org.

Community School of West Seattle (CSWS) does not discriminate in the administration of its educational and admissions policies, scholarship programs or any other school administered programs. CSWS welcomes and admits students and families of any race, color, sexual orientation, national, ethnic and cultural background, gender, religion, family make-up or circumstances to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities of the school.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED required CDA or AA in ECE Previous experience working children age 3-5 years required 2+ years’ experience working in an school office environment Strong computer literacy required Strong organizational and analytical skills Detailed time management and record keeping skills required Strong written and oral communication Ability to use tact and discretion around sensitive and confidential issues Ability to maintain professional demeanor Background check and fingerprinting through MERIT Current CPR/First Aid certification HIV/AIDS and blood borne pathogen training Negative TB test



Hours: full time, schedule TBD with most hours worked between the hours of 7:30 and 5:30 M-F with some exceptions for special events

Annual Salary: $53000-$55000, DOE

Benefits: Vacation time, Sick time, Medical, Dental, Vision.

Contact/apply to [email protected] with inquiries.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].