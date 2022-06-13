EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The 2022 PNW Economic Equity Summit has been rescheduled from June 22 to Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, the Seattle Suthside Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday, June 13.

This exclusive event will run from 8 – 10 a.m., and will be virtual and recorded to allow attendees the opportunity to view on demand.

This collaborative event is being produced in partnership with the Seattle Southside Chamber and the Renton and Kent Chambers to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces — specifically the economic inequity prevalent in the Pacific Northwest.

We are extending the Call for Entries and continue to encourage our community to submit pitch presentations. The winning presentations will receive membership, advocacy, promotions, and support from the Kent, Renton, and Seattle Southside Chambers of Commerce, as well as structure, stipend, and space needed to move from idea to impact through engagement and opportunities with their organizations and their sponsorship members as well. To submit your idea, visit:

If you are interested in sponsoring or attending the event, please visit our registration page HERE.

A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media!



