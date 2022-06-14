Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a person was stabbed in the parking lot of the LA Fitness in Burien early Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022.

Police say that at 3:20 a.m., Burien deputies responded to that parking lot at 14905 4th Ave SW (map below) for a report of a stabbing.

On arrival, deputies spoke to the victim, who didn’t appear forthcoming with information as to who was involved or how it happened.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

No further details were released.

LA Fitness is located at 14905 4th Ave SW: