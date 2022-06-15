Adolfo Bailon as seen at a recent interview with the Burien City Council.

After several days interviewing the final candidates for its new City Manager, the Burien City Council selected Adolfo Bailon as its choice on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.

The council announced its decision just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, after an Executive Session as well as spending the last week or so getting to know the candidates.

Bailon was selected unanimously over the other two finalists, Andrea Snyder and Gerald Smith. He is from Los Angeles, CA, and most recently served as Town Manager for the Town of Randolph, VT.

This decision is subject to completion of a background check and negotiating terms of an employment agreement. Pending these outcomes, the City Council plans to formally approve the candidate and employment agreement during a special City Council meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Former City Manager Brian J. Wilson announced his resignation last December, and Carolyn Hope, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director, had been serving as interim city manager since January 16, 2022.

The City Council hired GovHR USA to facilitate the recruitment process, with Ryan Cotton serving as consultant.

More info here: https://www.burienwa.gov/city_hall/areas_of_focus/city_manager_search

