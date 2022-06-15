From our sister site The White Center Blog:

The ‘Taste of White Center’ will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 on 16th Ave SW in White Center.

This event will run from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and will serve as a fundraiser for the White Center Food Bank, which is excited to bring together our neighborhood’s wide variety of restaurants for a family-friendly event and fundraiser.

With over 25 restaurants participating, attendees purchase $5 tickets to try a variety of foods from roasted corn, bahn mi sandwiches and gyoza dumplings to specialty ice cream, bubble tea and shaved ice. Iconic restaurants like Tomo, La Fondita, Good Day Donuts and more are ready to serve up amazing bites!

Each ticket is an opportunity to taste something from each establishment and all ticket proceeds go to support the White Center Food Bank. Sponsorship dollars from Alaska Airlines, King County Metro, Nucor Steel and others go to the participating restaurants to purchase ingredients and pay for promotion of the event.

Tickets will be available for purchase at three locations in downtown White Center (Patrick’s Café and Bakery, Mac’s Triangle Pub and on the corner of 16th Ave SW and 98th St). A restaurant passport will be given to each attendee at the time of purchase with a map and details on which restaurants are participating and the menu items available.

There will also be a raffle for 2 roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

“White Center food Bank looks forward to hosting people from across the region around the one thing we know always brings together community: FOOD!”

“Take a culinary world tour and help keep the community fed!”

Participating Restaurants:

Tomo Patrick’s Café and Bakery Good Day Donuts Taqueria la Fondita Dubsea Coffee Mac’s Triangle Pub Meat the Live Butcher Moonshot Espresso The Roll Pod Zeke’s Pizza Dalat Quan Best Roasted Corn Loco Fresh Pizza Hut Pho Thu Thuy Yum Yum Teriyaki Taqueria La Quebrada Los Potrillos 4 The Blu Grouse Go Seattle Grab & go Bok a Bok Fried Chicken Rosticeria y Cocina El Paisano Zippy’s Giant Burgers Rosticeria y Cocina el Paisano Full Tilt Ice Cream Can Bar Chemo’s Mexican Restaurant



Sample the global flavors of White Center’s rich multicultural community; we offer the best of Latin American, Pan Asian, Americana, and funky fusions of everything in between.

All ticket sales support the White Center Food Bank.

More info here:

https://www.whitecenterfoodbank.org/taste-of-white-center