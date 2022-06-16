SPONSORED :

“When it comes to rocks, there are no rules, that is with exception to this … don’t drop one on your toes!” says Carolyn Bing, who along with husband Howard Bing form the driving force behind locally-owned Solid Rock Memorials and Gifts (SRM).

Since 2011, the dynamic couple has helped folks memorialize and celebrate a myriad of life events, or just plain “life” by sandblast-engraving rocks, bricks, and pavers. Their work is primarily in custom orders with a selection of best-selling stock designs that over the years have proven to be ever popular styles. Their top seller – a Pet Memorial with the actual paw print engraved (see photo, right) – harkens back to the original genesis of the company inspired by their grieving process after the death of one of their own beloved animal companions.

Originally, they sold exclusively pet memorials and participated in a few local Pet events. It was at one of these events that a 4-legged visitor marked one of the display rocks, and despite trying to wash off the piece several times, every dog that came by wanted to mark that rock again. So, Carolyn said – “There’s a product there!” At the next event, with a quantity of pre-engraved PEE HERE rocks, one of the dog judges came by and ordered six of them, laughingly sharing:

“No, these are not for my dogs, I’m buying them as gifts for my husband, sons and grandsons.”

Since that event 10 years ago, this has been their best-selling event rock. Now, with over 80 stock rock and slate pieces, their top sellers include the witty “Nothing is Written in Stone,” to the practical “No PEE Zone,” “No POOP Zone,” “Please Remove Your Shoes,” “Don’t Piss-off the Gnomes,” and their local team pieces for the Seahawks, Cougs and Huskies.

They sell nationwide through their website, select internet sites and pre-pandemic at regional Arts/Crafts/Holiday/Pets shows. These days local customers can even come to their studio and pick out their specific rock, and they can also save a little on shipping if they pick up the finished piece.

Early on, the two discovered their company theme, “Celebrate Life” – not just for a pet or person who has passed, but to Celebrate Life with engraved rocks and signs that celebrate how we live and work. The versatility of their product as a thoughtful gift covers a spectrum of interests and occasions, for example, for the Gardener in your life (“I love when you talk dirt to me”), the Wine Lover (“Age improves with Wine”), or you can celebrate a rock-solid marriage with the names and a date engraved into a rock for all of eternity. SRM also engrave rock, brick, and pavers for any local fundraising organizations.

And in case you still wonder, what do you do with a custom engraved rock? You can place Buddy’s rock in your garden at the base of a rose bush, and name every rose “Buddy’s rose.” You can place a rock at the base of a tree in honor of a loved one. You can mark a pathway up to the front door with affirmations, or greetings, or the house number. You can celebrate an accomplishment with a custom engraved rock, like a retirement with a custom engraved rock, a marriage proposal with a custom engraved rock and others. They even have wonderful pieces for Dads and grads to cherish forever.



”So far, the rocks we have created have demonstrated to us that there are no rules to how you can use your rocks or where you can place them,” Carolyn said. “Some are kept indoors on a bookshelf or windowsill, others are in a garden spot specifically designed as a memorial garden, some are next to a pathway, and some are part of a pathway.”

With Father’s Day, graduations, weddings, anniversaries and so many celebrations headed our way, come discover why Carolyn and Howard have earned a great reputation for service and product quality; they invite you to check out all they have to offer.

“We are your neighbors, and we are here for you if you want to visit our web site, or call or visit by appointment.”

NOTE: Carolyn and Howard, both seniors now, have let us know they realize they cannot continue to maintain the marketing, event activities and operations needed to maintain and grow this thriving business in the future, so they have decided to start looking for a local buyer to purchase the business, with a transition period thru the end of this year. They would be happy to talk with anyone interested in discussing this opportunity.

