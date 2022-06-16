REMINDER : Burien’s Strawberry Festival will be returning to Burien Town Square Park for the first time since 2019 this weekend – Saturday June 18 & Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The free, popular outdoor event in downtown will run both this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., with the beloved Father’s Day Car Show returning on Sunday.

“This will be a jam-packed weekend with a petting zoo on Saturday and the much-loved Father’s Day Car show on Sunday,” organizers said. “Celebrate the mighty strawberry with games, live music & a weekend festival in Town Square Park.”

Attendance is expected to be from 4,000-5,000 people, and sponsorships are still available here.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverBurienWA/ or here.

Burien Town Square Park is located at 480 SW 152nd Street: