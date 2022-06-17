This week, the Burien Police Department was honored to move the Flame of Hope one step closer to the opening ceremony for the 2022 Special Olympics Spring Games.

Officers ran the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics of Washington. The mission of the LETR is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

Also participating in the event were staff from the City of Burien, King County Fire District #2, Normandy Park Police Department and Special Olympics Washington.

Below are photos from the run, courtesy Burien P.D.:

Learn more or donate to this cause at https://specialolympicswashington.org.