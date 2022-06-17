The City of Burien has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge over 1st Ave South located just north of 128th Street (map below) to investigate possible structural concerns.

The bridge is located just north of Puget Sound Park.

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross the street at the SW 128th Street crosswalk.

