Teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art will be guiding participants through how to paint ripe, juicy strawberries and the planter they grow in during Sunday’s (June 19, 2022) free online art class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

“Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting!”

Supplies needed for this class:

1. Tempera Paint- suggested colors: green, red, blue, black, brown and white

2. White paper

3. Water

4. Brushes

5. Paper towels

6. Optional: Masking Tape to create clean border

To participate, log on this Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.