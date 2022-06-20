UPDATE : As we previously reported, a group of hardy sailors captained by Burien’s John Scragg are competing in the annual “Race to Alaska” on human and/or wind-powered boats.

Scragg’s team is called “Lost But Don’t Care,” and as of Monday, June 20, 2022, is in third place in the 750-mile race from Port Townsend to Ketchikan, Alaska that started June 13. He captains a team of three that includes himself, Pat Ninburg and Adam Seamans.

First place wins $10,000; second place, a set of mediocre steak knives. There is no third place (so hurry up team!).

Below is a video of the team (in the white trimaran) battling whirlpools (and another sailboat) in the Seymour Narrows, a 3.1-mile section of the Discovery Passage in British Columbia known for its strong tidal currents:

No motors or outside support is allowed during this race though – the R2AK is all about the physical endurance, saltwater know-how, and bulldog tenacity that it takes to navigate the 750 cold water miles from Port Townsend, Washington, to Ketchikan, Alaska (see map here).

To follow the race live online, click below:

