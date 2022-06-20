Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with theme-based theatre camps available for kids and teens starting June 27 at Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre.

Don’t let your child’s summer stay in the upside down – give them a never-ending story they’ll talk about and enroll them in their Stranger Things camp.

It’s one of 20 week-long theme-based camps they’re offering starting June 27 through August 22, 2022 for students ages 3 and up. From Encanto, In the Heights and Hamilton, to Paw Patrol, Frozen and Raya’s Dragons, there’s a camp for everyone.

    • Encanto
    • In the Heights
    • Stranger Things
    • Zombies
    • Descendants
    • Paw Patrol
    • Sound of Music
    • Dinosaurs
    • Frozen
    • Greatest Showman
    • Hogwarts Prep
    • Hogwarts Summer Musicale
    • Moana
    • Heathers
    • Comic Relief
    • Raya’s Dragons
    • Killer Musicals: Sweeney, Chicago, Heathers
    • Tap Your Talent
    • Dance for Musical Theatre

Summer camps will be held in-person at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW in Burien.

Register and learn more at www.hi-liners.org.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.