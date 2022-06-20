Put some ‘Stranger Things’ in your child’s summer with theme-based theatre camps available for kids and teens starting June 27 at Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre.

Don’t let your child’s summer stay in the upside down – give them a never-ending story they’ll talk about and enroll them in their Stranger Things camp.

It’s one of 20 week-long theme-based camps they’re offering starting June 27 through August 22, 2022 for students ages 3 and up. From Encanto, In the Heights and Hamilton, to Paw Patrol, Frozen and Raya’s Dragons, there’s a camp for everyone.

Encanto In the Heights Stranger Things Zombies Descendants Paw Patrol Sound of Music Dinosaurs Frozen Greatest Showman Hogwarts Prep Hogwarts Summer Musicale Moana Heathers Comic Relief Raya’s Dragons Killer Musicals: Sweeney, Chicago, Heathers Tap Your Talent Dance for Musical Theatre



Summer camps will be held in-person at Glendale Lutheran School at 13455 2nd Ave SW in Burien.

Register and learn more at www.hi-liners.org.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.