Local @SeattleWXGuy says that – after a surprisingly cool and wet June-uary – confidence in a Pacific Northwest heat wave is increasing.

Almost just in time for summer, which officially begins at 2:13 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Snyder is a Normandy Park resident who is also known as @SeattleWXGuy. He says that once the cooling trough moves out of the region, summer weather may finally begin.

A high of 82 is predicted for this coming Saturday, June 25, 2022, with the “real scorcher” predicted for Sunday, June 26 with highs in the mid to upper 80s or perhaps even the 90s.

Snyder works as an Alaska Airlines Aviation Weather guy/Flight Control, and is a longtime METAR instructor, Aviation Instructor, as well as former National Weather Service behind-the-scenes guy. In other words, he knows his weather – check out his latest video forecast, published on Monday, June 20, 2022:

Here’s the detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.



Join Snyder’s YouTube channel to help support the Pacific Northwest Weather Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSxR0IZEq1WhTJqAnQGyk4g

Thread 2/2:

The 12z ECMWF is a classic example of the subtleties of Thermal Trough interactions that we will get to experience this weekend into early next week. Excellent weather watching for those interested. Stay tuned for examples. pic.twitter.com/MUxN6rjNxU — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) June 20, 2022 Thread 1/2:

This weekend is top notch weather model watching if u are into small scale features such as subtle pressure gradients that determine the strength of our subtle Thermal troughs. Small differences = big changes in temperatures for many locations. pic.twitter.com/2unUI4GCEZ — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) June 20, 2022 Before the heat dome of last year the record highs for June 26,27th were 90,92. The GFS showing temps near 90 for Sunday/Monday. So ya, its gonna feel hot with temperatures averaging 73 for KSEA this time of year. We also just set an all-time record low high June 17 with 57! pic.twitter.com/hm3ogTbW2H — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) June 20, 2022 Temperature trends this week…warming up by the weekend #wawx pic.twitter.com/8uRoANMHk8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 20, 2022 For the first time since September 8th/9th of last year, Seattle could see consecutive days at or above 80 degrees this weekend. Wait a minute…on a weekend?! Yes.#wawx pic.twitter.com/DjfSSy9OFP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 20, 2022