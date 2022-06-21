Anyone 18-years-old and younger can eat free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the summer through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program, which begins June 22, 2022.

There are many schools participating, as well as community sites.

All children and teens age 1-18 years are welcome.

A child does not need to be a Highline student to participate.

100% Free

Meals and Snacks are to be eaten onsite. Food cannot be taken off the premises.

Registration is not required.

required. There are no forms to fill out and no names are written down.

The Summer Meal Program is a USDA program.

Meals Schedule

The sites below offer ready-to-eat meals. Meals must be consumed on-site.

LOCATION TIME DURATION DAYS AVAIABLE Glacier Middle School

2450 S 142nd St,

Seatac, WA 98168 Breakfast:

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch:

12:00-12:30 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Thursday Hazel Valley Elementary School

402 SW 132nd St,

Burien, WA 98146 Breakfast:

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch:

12:00-12:30 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Thursday Madrona Elementary School

20301 32nd Ave S,

SeaTac, WA 98198 Breakfast:

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch:

12:00-12:30 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Thursday McMicken Elementary School

3708 S 168th St,

SeaTac, WA 98188 Breakfast:

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch:

12:00-12:30 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Thursday Mount Rainier High School

22450 19th Ave S,

Des Moines, WA 98198 Breakfast:

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch:

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Thursday Para Los Niños

Chelsea Park, 839 SW 136th St Burien, WA 98166 Snacks:

10:00-10:15 a.m. July 5 – July 25 Tuesday-Thursday Puget Sound Skills Center

18010 8th Ave S,

Burien, WA 98148 Breakfast:

7:45-8:00 a.m.

Lunch:

11:15-11:45 a.m. & 12:00-12:30 p.m. June 22 – July 13 Monday-Friday Seola Gardens

11215 5th Ave SW,

Seattle, WA 98146 Snacks:

2:30-3:00 p.m. July 5 – July 28 Monday-Friday Shorewood Elementary School

2725 SW 116th St,

Burien, WA 98146 Breakfast:

8:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch:

12:00-12:30 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Thursday Southwest Boys and Girls Club

9800 8th Ave SW #105,

Seattle, WA 98106 Snacks:

4:00-4:30 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Friday Steve Cox Memorial Park

1321 SW 102nd,

Seattle, WA 98146 Snacks:

12:00-1:00 p.m. June 27 – July 28 Monday-Friday

For other sites offering free meals, please call 1-866-348-6479 or en Espanol 1-877-842-6273, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304, or visit www.nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals or https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

