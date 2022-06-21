Anyone 18-years-old and younger can eat free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the summer through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program, which begins June 22, 2022.

There are many schools participating, as well as community sites.

  • All children and teens age 1-18 years are welcome.
  • A child does not need to be a Highline student to participate.
  • 100% Free
  • Meals and Snacks are to be eaten onsite. Food cannot be taken off the premises.
  • Registration is not required.
  • There are no forms to fill out and no names are written down.
  • The Summer Meal Program is a USDA program.

Meals Schedule
The sites below offer ready-to-eat meals. Meals must be consumed on-site.

For other sites offering free meals, please call 1-866-348-6479 or en Espanol 1-877-842-6273, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304, or visit www.nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals or https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.