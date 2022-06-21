Anyone 18-years-old and younger can eat free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the summer through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program, which begins June 22, 2022.
There are many schools participating, as well as community sites.
- All children and teens age 1-18 years are welcome.
- A child does not need to be a Highline student to participate.
- 100% Free
- Meals and Snacks are to be eaten onsite. Food cannot be taken off the premises.
- Registration is not required.
- There are no forms to fill out and no names are written down.
- The Summer Meal Program is a USDA program.
Meals Schedule
The sites below offer ready-to-eat meals. Meals must be consumed on-site.
|LOCATION
|TIME
|DURATION
|DAYS AVAIABLE
|Glacier Middle School
2450 S 142nd St,
Seatac, WA 98168
|Breakfast:
8:00-8:30 a.m.
Lunch:
12:00-12:30 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Thursday
|Hazel Valley Elementary School
402 SW 132nd St,
Burien, WA 98146
|Breakfast:
8:00-8:30 a.m.
Lunch:
12:00-12:30 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Thursday
|Madrona Elementary School
20301 32nd Ave S,
SeaTac, WA 98198
|Breakfast:
8:00-8:30 a.m.
Lunch:
12:00-12:30 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Thursday
|McMicken Elementary School
3708 S 168th St,
SeaTac, WA 98188
|Breakfast:
8:00-8:30 a.m.
Lunch:
12:00-12:30 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Thursday
|Mount Rainier High School
22450 19th Ave S,
Des Moines, WA 98198
|Breakfast:
8:00-8:30 a.m.
Lunch:
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Thursday
|Para Los Niños
Chelsea Park, 839 SW 136th St Burien, WA 98166
|Snacks:
10:00-10:15 a.m.
|July 5 – July 25
|Tuesday-Thursday
|Puget Sound Skills Center
18010 8th Ave S,
Burien, WA 98148
|Breakfast:
7:45-8:00 a.m.
Lunch:
11:15-11:45 a.m. & 12:00-12:30 p.m.
|June 22 – July 13
|Monday-Friday
|Seola Gardens
11215 5th Ave SW,
Seattle, WA 98146
|Snacks:
2:30-3:00 p.m.
|July 5 – July 28
|Monday-Friday
|Shorewood Elementary School
2725 SW 116th St,
Burien, WA 98146
|Breakfast:
8:00-8:30 a.m.
Lunch:
12:00-12:30 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Thursday
|Southwest Boys and Girls Club
9800 8th Ave SW #105,
Seattle, WA 98106
|Snacks:
4:00-4:30 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Friday
|Steve Cox Memorial Park
1321 SW 102nd,
Seattle, WA 98146
|Snacks:
12:00-1:00 p.m.
|June 27 – July 28
|Monday-Friday
For other sites offering free meals, please call 1-866-348-6479 or en Espanol 1-877-842-6273, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304, or visit www.nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals or https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
