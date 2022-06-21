REMINDER : Burien’s biggest summer outdoor garden party and art sale happens this Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Shark Garden, located next to New Start High School (map below).

Some 35 artists and craft vendors will be offering their treasures and chatting with party-goers on June 25th, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Three musical groups will add to the fun.

In addition, 46 artists offering more than 230 pieces are participating in a three-day, online sale from Friday, June 24- Sunday, June 26.

Preview some of the art and purchase on-line beginning June 24th, 9 a.m. at https://burien-arts-association.square.site/home.

Questions? Contact Devrim Ozkan at [email protected].

IN-PERSON GALA RETURNS IN NOVEMBER

The Burien Arts Association is also excited to announce that Burien’s biggest annual art party and sale is returning as an in-person gala on Nov. 19, 2022. Artists wishing to participate may pick up their panels from Grace Stiller at the Burien Arts booth during the June 25 Burien Art Market garden party. A $20 refundable deposit is required for the nine plywood panels.

Proceeds from the outdoor garden party, online sale and Vision 2022 benefit local artists and the Burien Arts Association’s year-round programs.

The nonprofit’s’ programs include free online kids’ art classes, face painting at community events, local art exhibits at the Highline Heritage Museum and the Burien Community Center, Shakespeare in the Park, 7 Stories storytelling, and life drawing classes.

More information at www.burienarts.org.