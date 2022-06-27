EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The annual SEA Airport Luncheon – set for 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 – is the Seattle Southside Chamber’s yearly intersection of the business community and the Port of Seattle.

As a major player in the Seattle Southside economy, the Port is vital to the success of our business community.

Register to hear from Lance Lyttle, SEA Managing Director, about the latest regarding Seattle-Tacoma International Airport including the opening of the International Arrivals Facility and other projects and programs that enhance the travel experience.

Don’t forget to register for the exclusive tour of the recently-opened International Arrivals Facility preceding the luncheon.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug 4, 2022: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: SEA International Airport Conference Center, 17801 International Blvd., SeaTax, WA 98158

COST:

Early Registration Members: $35 Non-Members: $50



After July 28, 2022:

Members $50 Non-Members $75



The luncheon will begin with a tour of the new International Arrivals Facility: REGISTER HERE

Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors: Title Sponsor and Host Port of Seattle

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

Agenda:

11:00-11:45: IAFF Tours – REGISTER HERE . 11:30-12:00: Registration, Open Networking, Lunch Service 12:00-12:15: Chamber Welcome with Samantha Le, President/CEO if the Seattle Southside Chamber 12:15-12:40: Port of Seattle Presentation with Lance Lyttle 12:40-12:55: Open Q&A 12:55-1:00: Closing Statement



BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download our Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.