All are invited to enjoy Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series, starting Thursday, July 7, and continuing through Aug. 18, 2022 at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.
This free, outdoor concert series will run every Thursday night from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.
WHEN: Thursdays, July 7–August 18: 6:30–8 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Burien School Memorial Park (1620 SW 149th Street; map below)
July 7: The Pazific
Tropical movement music with a Latin psychedelic twist.
July 14: Good Co.
Swing
July 21: Anzanga Marimba Ensemble
African Marimba Music
July 28: Paula Boggs Band
Jazz and Americana
Aug 4: EntreMundos
Brazillian
Aug 11: Rat City Brass
Tiajuana Brass
Aug 18: Champagne Honeybee
Contemporary jazz, blues, folk, and ukulele soul
Sponsors:
- City of Burien
- B-Town Blog
- 4 Culture
More info on Music in the Park is here.
Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: