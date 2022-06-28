All are invited to enjoy Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series, starting Thursday, July 7, and continuing through Aug. 18, 2022 at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series will run every Thursday night from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

WHEN: Thursdays, July 7–August 18: 6:30–8 p.m. WHERE: Lake Burien School Memorial Park (1620 SW 149th Street; map below)

July 7: The Pazific

Tropical movement music with a Latin psychedelic twist.

More info on The Pazific here.

July 14: Good Co.

Swing

More info on Good Co. here.

July 21: Anzanga Marimba Ensemble

African Marimba Music

More info on Anzanga Marimba Ensemble here.

July 28: Paula Boggs Band

Jazz and Americana

More info on Paula Boggs Band here.

Aug 4: EntreMundos

Brazillian

More info on EntreMundos here.

Aug 11: Rat City Brass

Tiajuana Brass

More info on Rat City Brass here.

Aug 18: Champagne Honeybee

Contemporary jazz, blues, folk, and ukulele soul

<a href="https://champagnehoneybee.bandcamp.com/track/where-can-i-run" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Where Can I Run by Champagne Honeybee</a>

Sponsors:

City of Burien B-Town Blog 4 Culture



More info on Music in the Park is here.

Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: