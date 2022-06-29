If you saw emergency workers on 1st Ave South near Fred Meyer on Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022, that was because they were responding to a “duck rescue call.”

“A mom duck with six ducklings were walking down 1st Ave South when four baby ducks fell through the grate into a storm drain,” King County Fire District No. 2 said in a Tweet.

Emergency crews from Burien/Normandy Park Fire Department E328 and A328 crews – with assistance from City of Burien Public Works and C.A.R.E.S. of Burien Animal Control – were able to successfully rescue all four baby ducklings in the 14300 block of 1st Ave South (map below).

Today, we had a duck rescue call. A mom duck with 6 ducklings were walking down 1st Ave. S. when 4 baby ducks fell through the grate into a storm drain. E328/A328 with assistance from City of Burien Public Works and Animal Control were able to rescue all 4 baby ducks. ❤️🦆🚒🚑 pic.twitter.com/d7kHUQvSQk — King County Fire District #2 (@KingCountyFire2) June 29, 2022