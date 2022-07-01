UPDATE : Discover Burien’s Burien Art Walk (formerly B-Town Music & Art Walk) will be held TONIGHT – Friday, July 1, 2022.

The Art Walk will run from 4 – 8 p.m.

NOTE: The Burlesque show has been canceled.

“The art walk is a special event for the Burien community that seeks to support small businesses and local artists at the same time.”

The Art Walk is being co-hosted with B-Town Beat.

“We look forward to growing the Burien Art Walk amidst ever changing pandemic related protocols,” organizers said. “THANK YOU for understanding and hanging in there with us.”

Burien Art Walk is held the First Friday of Every Month from 4 – 8 p.m. at participating Downtown Burien Businesses.

Burien Businesses: If you would like to participate in future Burien Art Walks you will need to email Discover Burien on the Monday before each First Friday. They’ll need your business name, the name of the artist you’ll be showcasing, the artist’s medium and a small bio. If you need help booking an artist, they can link you up. To participate, please send an email to [email protected].

More info here:

https://www.discoverburien.org/burien-art-walk