The application deadline for Burien’s Arts-A-Glow festival – set for Saturday night, Sept. 10, 2022 – has been extended to July 11 – if you create light-based art, give this opportunity a shot:

WHAT IS ARTS-A-GLOW?

The Glow is a free community arts festival hosted by the City of Burien and developed and implemented by Burien city staff and community artists. 2022 will be the 15th year of the festival.

The 2022 event will be a COVID safe event located in the Burien Downtown, will feature a unique collection of projection mapping on buildings, light-art installations, performances, spectacles, and hands-on experiences for people of all ages.

Burien Arts-A-Glow is making this open call for light-based art to be exhibited during our one-day celebration. Artists are invited to submit proposals to provide new or existing temporary illuminated artworks. performances, spectacles, and hands-on experiences for people of all ages.

DOWNTOWN BURIEN, WA – EVENT DATE: SEPT. 10, 2022, 7:00-10:00PM

EXTENDED DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: 5:00PM, JULY 11, 2022

Arts-A-Glow is looking to bring a diversity of energetic experiences to the downtown, and we are looking for art that engages, inspires, and excites audiences. The emphasis of the festival is on the energy of light, spectacle, interactivity, and celebration. The Glow is dedicated to showcasing and supporting established contemporary artists as well as aspiring local talents, and to including a variety of viewpoints, life-experiences and voices.

Want to build something fabulous, or already have something that you know is a great match? We look forward to seeing your ideas and including your amazing art in our festival. Whether you are a seasoned pro, or new to light art and looking to express yourself, we invite you to apply and share your art, – and your passion!

Downtown Burien offers many opportunities for light art of various types and scales. We are interested in both large and small-scale pieces and in pieces that create spectacle as well as those that evoke more subtle, thoughtful experiences.

We are specifically looking for art works in the following categories: