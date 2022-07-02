The application deadline for Burien’s Arts-A-Glow festival – set for Saturday night, Sept. 10, 2022 – has been extended to July 11 – if you create light-based art, give this opportunity a shot:
WHAT IS ARTS-A-GLOW?
The Glow is a free community arts festival hosted by the City of Burien and developed and implemented by Burien city staff and community artists. 2022 will be the 15th year of the festival.
The 2022 event will be a COVID safe event located in the Burien Downtown, will feature a unique collection of projection mapping on buildings, light-art installations, performances, spectacles, and hands-on experiences for people of all ages.
Burien Arts-A-Glow is making this open call for light-based art to be exhibited during our one-day celebration. Artists are invited to submit proposals to provide new or existing temporary illuminated artworks. performances, spectacles, and hands-on experiences for people of all ages.
DOWNTOWN BURIEN, WA – EVENT DATE: SEPT. 10, 2022, 7:00-10:00PM
EXTENDED DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: 5:00PM, JULY 11, 2022
Arts-A-Glow is looking to bring a diversity of energetic experiences to the downtown, and we are looking for art that engages, inspires, and excites audiences. The emphasis of the festival is on the energy of light, spectacle, interactivity, and celebration. The Glow is dedicated to showcasing and supporting established contemporary artists as well as aspiring local talents, and to including a variety of viewpoints, life-experiences and voices.
Want to build something fabulous, or already have something that you know is a great match? We look forward to seeing your ideas and including your amazing art in our festival. Whether you are a seasoned pro, or new to light art and looking to express yourself, we invite you to apply and share your art, – and your passion!
Downtown Burien offers many opportunities for light art of various types and scales. We are interested in both large and small-scale pieces and in pieces that create spectacle as well as those that evoke more subtle, thoughtful experiences.
We are specifically looking for art works in the following categories:
-
- Projection Mapping (on buildings, walls or murals).
- Light based art installations or sculptures.
- Interactive installations involving light.
- Video content for publicly placed video monitors or projection screens.
- Light-based or related movement/dance performers.
BASIC REQUIREMENTS:
-
- Artwork must be illuminated in some way and must feature light prominently.
- Artwork must have no lasting physical impact – leaving “no trace”.
- Works can be new for this event or previously created works.
- All works at Arts-A-Glow will be staged in the public spaces for all the hours of the festival. Setup will be limited to the day of the festival (though special arrangement may be made for setting projections on the previous night).
- All art must be waterproof, and weather-ready. Weather is unpredictable and this event happens rain or shine.
- Arts-A-Glow is for everyone to enjoy, so all artworks must be family friendly.
- No fire, candles or other open flames are permitted.
- The use of sound is possible but will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be location dependent. The soundscapes, sound effects, etc. should be planned to be limited to the specific site.
Following the application process, festival staff will connect artists with appropriate sites. If you are a local artist, or are familiar with the Burien downtown core, and have a specific site in mind, be sure to let us know in your application. Artists are encouraged to visit Downtown Burien – SW 152nd and SW 153rd streets from 4th Ave SW to Ambaum Blvd. SW, Olde Burien, and Town Square Park (480 SW 152nd Street) prior to preparing their proposal.
For all accepted pieces, we will assist with finding an appropriate location and determining the opportunities and limitations thereof. It is to your advantage to describe the ideal placement for your art.
ARTIST FEES & RECOGNITION:
Stipend Awards are available, in amounts to be determined based on a case-by-case basis. Once a proposal is accepted and a site has been preliminarily chosen, we will review the technical needs of the site and evaluate artist estimates and make each accepted artist an offer. Artists are encouraged to provide multiple proposals in different categories.
Artists’ names will be listed on promotional materials.
SELECTION CRITERIA:
- Quality of submitted work
- Ability of the proposal to be executed within the budget and timeline
- Ability of the proposal to meet public safety and environmental issues
- Compliance to guidelines and submission requirements
REPRODUCTION:
The City of Burien and 4 Culture will have the right to graphically reproduce accepted work through print, film or electronic media for documentary, educational, and promotional purposes.
ARTIST RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Ongoing communication regarding project evolution and site needs.
- Artworks must be installed and/or ready to display by 7pm and removed between 10 and 11pm on September 10, 2022
- Artist must provide all installation equipment needed.
- Artist will be required to sign a contract, and to submit tax information to receive payment.
- Based on location, power may be available. But please have a backup plan– quiet running generators (below 60 dbi).
- Artists must be able to be present to act as art docent for the full length of the festival, plus any hours required for set-up and tear-down before and after the event.
HOW TO APPLY:
Follow this link to apply via the online form here.
You should be prepared to provide:
- A brief explanation/description of the work
- A brief resume of the artist(s)’ work
- General physical requirements (scale, footprint, power needs)
- Links to images or short video of this work (if it exists), sketches or mock-ups if it does not yet exist, and/or images or video of previous, related work.
- Links to online portfolio materials (social media feeds, websites, etc)
- A provisional budget for the piece.
QUESTIONS?
Please send email to [email protected]
The application deadline for Burien’s Arts-A-Glow has been extended! If you create light-based art, give this opportunity a shot: https://t.co/2GOlLoAGBe pic.twitter.com/CbhmXGXjkr
— 4Culture (@4Culture) July 1, 2022