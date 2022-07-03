Local weather pro Michael Snyer (aka @SeattleWXGuy) has released his latest video, and he says that while we should watch for possible thunderstorms in the region on Sunday, the chance of rain will drop on the 4th of July.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there’s a 30 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 68.

“July 4th, although cool, looks relatively benign,” said meteorologist Cliff Mass.

There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday, July 3, which could help dampen the ground for Monday’s fireworks. However, Sunday’s high will be only near 61, with showers up until around 11 p.m.

“Showers will dissipate into Monday afternoon and into the evening, with mainly dry weather Monday night,” NWS said, meaning that just around the time that Monday night’s fireworks get fired off, the weather will be dryer and nicer.

The good news? As usual, summer won’t really start until the 5th 8th (or 10th or 17th?) of July, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. But it will eventually start, right?

Here’s Snyder’s forecast, released Sunday morning, July 3, 2022:

Detailed 7-Day Forecast:

Sunday Afternoon: Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70% . New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Sunday Night: 50 percent chance of rain , mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of rain . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind around 7 mph. Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Thursday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Friday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

