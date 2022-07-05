🇮🇹 Get ready 🇮🇹 for this year’s Italian Car Show at Casa Italiana on Saturday, July 23, 2022 – it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.
Casa has added a Barbecue and a Beer/Wine Garden for this year.
-
- The Car Show will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- The Barbecue and Beer/Wine Garden will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
“If you love Italian cars then you will want to attend this event!”
This is a FREE event.
More info at https://www.casaitalianacc.org.
Below are some photos of sexy Italian cars to whet your appetite: