🇮🇹 Get ready 🇮🇹 for this year’s Italian Car Show at Casa Italiana on Saturday, July 23, 2022 – it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Casa has added a Barbecue and a Beer/Wine Garden for this year.

The Car Show will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Barbecue and Beer/Wine Garden will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



“If you love Italian cars then you will want to attend this event!”

This is a FREE event.

More info at https://www.casaitalianacc.org.

Below are some photos of sexy Italian cars to whet your appetite:

Photos courtesy Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center.

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.: