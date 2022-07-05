REMINDER : Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series starts this Thursday, July 7, and continues through Aug. 18, 2022 at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series will run every Thursday night from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Opening night will feature “tropical movement music with a Latin psychedelic twist” from The Pazific.

More info on The Pazific is here.

On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

RIBBON CUTTING AT 6:30 P.M.

There will also be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new work completed at Lake Burien School Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m.

WHEN: Thursdays, July 7–August 18: 6:30–8 p.m. WHERE: Lake Burien School Memorial Park (1620 SW 149th Street; map below)

More info on The Pazific here.

Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: