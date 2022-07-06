From our sister site The White Center Blog:

On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, Zippy’s Giant Burgers announced that – after serving tasty burgers in White Center for 14 years – it will be closing.

Sadly, they’ll be flipping their last burger this coming Sunday, July 10, 2022.

“To say this decision is heart breaking is a monumental understatement,” owners Blaine, Rahel and Jesse said in a statement. “Over the last two years, we have done everything we could to try to keep Zippy’s open for business. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, all of our efforts have been thwarted.”

The beloved burger joint faces issues that are no different from those we’ve all heard about with other businesses closing recently – “staffing, inflation and an unreasonable landlord are the contributing factors that ultimately led us to this decision.”

Zippy’s will be open (staffing permitting) the following days:

Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.



“Heartfelt thanks to the community for supporting us from our humble beginnings in Highland Park to the current location over the last 14 years. It was a good run.”

Zippy’s Giant Burgers is located at 9614 14th Ave SW: