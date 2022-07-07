The City of Burien allocates approximately $20,000 each year for Arts and Culture Grants, and they’re seeking applicants for the next round in 2023.

“The purpose of the City’s Arts and Culture Grants is to support arts and heritage organizations as well as artists who will provide cultural opportunities for City residents,” the city said.

“We also hope these projects will attract regional artists and audiences that can contribute to Burien’s identity as an arts and culture-oriented city. “

For the 2022 grant cycle, the City received 11 eligible applications requesting $45,700.

2022–2023 Grant Cycle

The total allocation of funding per year for the 2023 grant cycle is $20,000.

Applications are now available for the 2023 funding. Applications due August 12, 2022.

How are Organizations Selected for Funding?

The City of Burien Arts Commission is interested in applications that focus on:

Ongoing programs developed for or presented in the Burien community, and supportive funding to keep the organizations who run these programs healthy. Innovative projects (new or ongoing) that bring cultural experiences to Burien. Cultural education experiences for underserved populations.

What They Fund

Applicants must be individuals or non-profit organizations. Evidence of non-profit status for organizations will be required. The proposed program and/or event must be held in Burien or serve a majority of Burien residents.



Only one application per individual/organization will be accepted per year.

Grant applications are now open! APPLY!! $20,000 for Arts & Culture programs and events next year! If you know if Art events or cultural organizations you’d like to see in Burien, let them know! To learn more, download application and apply, visit: https://t.co/eQKwSJY5wg pic.twitter.com/hUnm4iR7I8 — Hugo Garcia (@CMHugoGarcia) July 7, 2022