Our friends at the White Center Food Bank are reporting that – over the 4th of July holiday weekend – the administrative area of their building was broken into and burglarized.

“We lost computers, tools, grow lights for our garden, headphones, other electronics and more that we are still trying to sort out,” they said.

Please keep an eye out for anyone selling or dumping these items and please let them know at [email protected].

“This this is heartbreaking for a non-profit food bank with the sole intent of serving our neighbors, but we know we will get through it with our community’s support.”

They are filing an insurance claim, but if you wish to support the recovery of stolen items, they have set up a ‘Theft Recovery Fund’ designation on their donation website:

“Thanks for your support.”