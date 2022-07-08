The Burien Arts Association is bringing Shakespeare in the Park back to Burien this month, presented by Greenstage – mark your calendars!
Performances will be FREE, and will be held on two consecutive Saturdays – July 23 & 30 – at Dottie Harper Park, from 7 – 9 p.m.
WHAT: Shakespeare in the Park!
WHEN: Two Saturdays in July, from 7 – 9 p.m.:
-
- Saturday July 23: Henry V
- Saturday July 30: Pericles, Prince of Tyre
WHERE: Dottie Harper Park, 421 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (map below).
COST: FREE!
Ample parking, with restrooms at the neighboring Burien Community Center.
Bring your folding camp chair and picnic.
Thanks to the City of Burien, 4 Culture, and the WA Arts Commission for their support.
Dottie Harper Park is located at 421 SW 146th Street: