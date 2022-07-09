This Sunday, July 10, participants in Burien Arts Association’s free online art class will be constructing an abstracted landscape using torn colored paper.

There are an endless number of styles we can dive into at this session.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this fun, colorful, and sticky adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a little messy!

As a special treat, Naomi Benson will be hosting this class.

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts and good crafts.

Supplies to have ready for class:

White paper Colored paper Mod podge or glue Sponge brush or q-tips



To participate, log on this Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.