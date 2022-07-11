Burien Police held a clean up event on Saturday, July 9, 2022, with officers and community members picking up trash for several blocks around the Burien Community Center.

“Many thanks to those that donated a few hours of their sunny Saturday morning to make our city beautiful,” police said.

If you’d like to be more like Burien’s finest, it’s easy – just “adopt” a block of two near your house and pick up every piece of garbage. Your neighbors will thank you.

“If you want to make the most out of the experience, enlist a few neighbors to join you and have a BBQ afterwards,” Police Chief Ted Boe said.

Photos courtesy Burien Police Department.