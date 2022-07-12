On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition/TAG will be hosting the 16th annual Duwamish River Festival/Festival del Río Duwamish at Duwamish People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat in South Park (map below).

This is in partnership with the planning committee, and a diverse group of government, business, and community sponsors.

The Duwamish River Festival will be an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on 50 years of the Clean Water Act and focus on how far we’ve come and how much farther we must go to protect our water, our health and ecosystems. Our communities deserve to be clean, healthy, and resilient.

As in previous years, the 2022 festival will feature a family-friendly mix of educational activities, music, arts, culture and entertainment to celebrate and nurture the creation of a healthy Duwamish River- Seattle’s only River.

“Come celebrate with the Duwamish River Valley communities!”

WHAT: The event brings our communities together to celebrate our diversity and the cleanup and restoration of the Duwamish River. Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive educational booths, youth art activities, free food, dancing, music and hear from special guests.

WHEN The FREE festival goes from 12 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

WHERE : Duwamish People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat (8700 Dallas Ave S, Seattle WA 98108; map below)

WHO: The lineup will include local artists and musicians

Duwamish Tribe Joyas Mestizas Neon Bras Party Khmer Youth group Dance Zumba dance lessons and more!



For more information on how to volunteer, or become a sponsor, lease visit our our Festival page or follow the event in social media Facebook event page.

Email: [email protected]

Duwamish People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat is located at 8700 Dallas Ave S, Seattle WA 98108: