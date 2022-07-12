After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre (HMT) is bringing its first MainStage show back to the big stage next week with the production of Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical.”

The show runs July 23-24 and July 28-31 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

This one-act musical production is sure to entertain while offering life lessons from an assortment of characters. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost — home of the most infamous villains who ever lived — the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island…until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

“Descendants: The Musical” is choreographed by Koach Giggz and directed by Kathleen Edwards, with music direction by Benjamin Bentler.

The show is open to all ages, and tickets are on sale now at https://www.hi-liners.org/tickets.html.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities. For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.

The Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S. 152nd Street: