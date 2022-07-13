Artists interested in participating in Vision 20/20 in 2022 – Burien’s biggest annual art gala and sale – are invited to pick up their nine art panels this Sunday or next Sunday.

Pickups will happen happen at Grace Stiller’s home, 13227 5th Ave SW (map below).

The panels are available Sunday, July 17 and July 24, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

The nine plywood panel are provided by the Burien Arts Association for original artwork of any medium.

Contact Grace at 206-795-5783 for more details.

Artists have until the first of November to create their original artwork on the 8” x 8” panels. A $20

refundable deposit is required for the nine panels. Cash or credit card accepted.

The panels are professionally fabricated, French-cleated plywood panels that fit on display towers for the gala winter event.

The annual art party returns in 2022 as an in-person event on Nov. 19. Vision 20/20 is Burien Arts’ main fundraiser. Happening for over 15 years, the event benefits both participating artists and the Burien Arts Scholarship for a graduating high-school student pursuing an interest in visual arts.

More info here: https://burienarts.org/vision-2020/.