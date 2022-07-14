REMINDER : The annual Olde Burien Block Party will be this Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 4 – 11 p.m., and three bands will rock the block live.

The street will be closed from Noon to 11 p.m., and the party will start at 4 p.m.

Come down to SW 152nd Street between Ambaum and 10th Ave SW for great local food, a cookie eating contest, outside seating, a beer garden and of course, live music!

“The block party celebrates and thanks its local community for their support!”

This year’s Olde Burien Block Party is being headlined by local band The Approximations – an 8-piece classic rock dance party band led by local boy Dan Satterberg – playing songs from AC/DC to ZZ Top, and all points in between. Their set list includes Stevie Ray Vaughn, Rolling Stones, Beatles, Grand Funk, and much more – check out a video of them below.

The music will start at 5 p.m. with the following lineup:

5 p.m.: Car Trouble 7 p.m.: Not Dead Yet 9 p.m. – close: The Approximations



“Join us to celebrate another wonderful year of our local community supporting its local businesses as we climb out of the pandemic.”

Below are videos of two of the bands:

7 p.m.: Not Dead Yet:

9 p.m.–close: The Approximations:

More info here:

https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/olde-burien-block-party-2022

ABOUT DISCOVER BURIEN

The Discover Burien Association is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation working on economic development, business recruitment & retention, education, promotion and marketing of the Burien community. We are a membership based organization, but do not limit our services to only members, we include the entire Burien business community. We work with Burien businesses to find solutions to their problems to help educate or direct to resources that are available. We also work as a liaison between businesses and city hall to help streamline issues. Membership and contributions are tax deductible.

More info at https://www.discoverburien.org.