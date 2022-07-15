This Sunday, July 17, 2022, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art will be guiding participants in Burien Arts Association’s free online art class on how to paint yummy-in-your tummy salmon berries and the not-so-yummy-in-your-tummy ferns.

Fun facts will be shared!

This class is designed for kids, but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune in for some good crafts, and tempera painting!

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera paint—suggested colors: green, brown, blue, orange and yellow White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional: Masking tape to create clean border



To participate, log on this Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.