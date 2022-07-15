On the agenda for Monday’s (July 18, 2022) regular Burien City Council meeting – pandemic recovery funding, electronic parking readers, downtown parking, accessory dwelling units, and performance goals and review process for the new city manager.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, where it can be attended in-person, on Comcast TV channel 21, online here or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

BUSINESS AGENDA:

    • a) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Prioritization of Funding. Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager, Management Partners Consultants
    • b)  Introduction to Ordinance No. 794, Zoning Code Amendments Related to Parking for Downtown Zones and Accessory Dwelling Units. Susan McLain, Community Development Director, David Johanson, Senior Planner
    • c)  Introduction to Ordinance No. 795, Amending BMC 10.15.130, Regarding Electronic Parking Readers. Ted Boe, Police Chief, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
    • d)  Consultant Scope of Work and Qualifications for Facilitating City Manager Performance Goals and Review. Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director, Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager
    • e)  City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager
    • COUNCIL REPORTS
    • CITY MANAGER’S REPORT