On the agenda for Monday’s (July 18, 2022) regular Burien City Council meeting – pandemic recovery funding, electronic parking readers, downtown parking, accessory dwelling units, and performance goals and review process for the new city manager.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, where it can be attended in-person, on Comcast TV channel 21, online here or via Zoom here.
Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).
BUSINESS AGENDA:
-
- a) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Prioritization of Funding. Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager, Management Partners Consultants
- b) Introduction to Ordinance No. 794, Zoning Code Amendments Related to Parking for Downtown Zones and Accessory Dwelling Units. Susan McLain, Community Development Director, David Johanson, Senior Planner
- c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 795, Amending BMC 10.15.130, Regarding Electronic Parking Readers. Ted Boe, Police Chief, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
- d) Consultant Scope of Work and Qualifications for Facilitating City Manager Performance Goals and Review. Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director, Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager
- e) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager
- COUNCIL REPORTS
- CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
