On the agenda for Monday’s (July 18, 2022) regular Burien City Council meeting – pandemic recovery funding, electronic parking readers, downtown parking, accessory dwelling units, and performance goals and review process for the new city manager.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, where it can be attended in-person, on Comcast TV channel 21, online here or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Prioritization of Funding. Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager, Management Partners Consultants b) Introduction to Ordinance No. 794, Zoning Code Amendments Related to Parking for Downtown Zones and Accessory Dwelling Units. Susan McLain, Community Development Director, David Johanson, Senior Planner c) Introduction to Ordinance No. 795, Amending BMC 10.15.130, Regarding Electronic Parking Readers. Ted Boe, Police Chief, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney d) Consultant Scope of Work and Qualifications for Facilitating City Manager Performance Goals and Review. Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director, Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager e) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager COUNCIL REPORTS CITY MANAGER’S REPORT



#BurienCityCouncil meeting, July 18. Agenda: pandemic recovery funding, electronic parking readers, downtown parking, accessory dwelling units, and performance goals and review process for new city manager. Interpretación en español estará disponible. https://t.co/KUxUtIu1eI pic.twitter.com/x9GicwRwtf — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) July 15, 2022