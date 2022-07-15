Volunteers are needed for a Summer Weeding Work Party at Salmon Creek Park on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be weeding along the trail at Salmon Creek Park, and will be primarily digging out blackberry roots.

This event is free and open to the public, and all ages are invited.

RSVP HERE:

What to Bring

Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Bring a water bottle if you have one. We will provide gloves, snacks, and tools.

Where to Meet

Meet at the 8th Ave Street end at Salmon Creek Park (map below).

Where to Park

Along the street.

WHAT: Summer Weeding Work Party at Salmon Creek WHEN: July 24, 2022 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. RSVP/INFO: Maya Klem: [email protected] or 206-379-5290