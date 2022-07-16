A beaver that took up residence at Arbor Lake was recently captured through the Tulalip Tribes Natural Resource program, the City of Burien announced.

The program safely captures beavers and then finds suitable areas to release and monitor the captured mammals.

The beaver arrived sometime in the late winter/early spring, and was vigorously gnawing the cottonwood trees around the lake.

Here are some photos we first published June 10, 2022, showing some of the beaver’s handiwork, courtesy Mike O’Kelley:

“Burien staff is glad the beaver will have a new habitat to call home,” the city said.