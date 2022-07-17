From our friends at WABI Burien:

Please join us as we return to lovely Seahurst Park this month on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 9 a.m.

We’ll start in the parking lot by the beach and walk up the service road, a gradual climb to the top of the park. To return, we’ll travel through the wooded area on dirt paths. Though much of the way involves gentle ups and downs, there are several sections where it’s rather steep. Please consider your knees and bring hiking poles if that will make you feel more secure.

Feel free to arrive early or stay late to enjoy the beach. The tide will be rising the morning we are there.

You can read about the history and multi-stage development of Burien’s Ed Munro Seahurst Park here.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20, at 9:00 a.m., Please arrive 5-10 min early. (Rain or shine.) WHAT/WHO : This is a FREE WABI Walk open to all, including families and dogs.

The roundtrip walk is ~2.5 miles with some steep sections and is expected to take 60-90 minutes. WHERE : Meet by the lower parking lot at Seahurst Park, 1600 SW Seahurst Park Rd, Burien (map below).



Intentions for Burien’s Weekday Walks:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision” ). Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.



For further information on walks hosted by WABI-Burien, please jot us a note: [email protected]

For questions about this or other weekday walks, please contact Audrey at [email protected].