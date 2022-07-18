SPONSORED :

New Mediterranean Pizza comes to Burien!

Just in time for the summer, Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen introduces their new Mediterranean pizza!

This is a healthy, fresh, homemade pizza ready to tantalize your taste buds. As with all of your favorite Marlaina’s dishes, the ingredients are simple and fresh, starting with the olive oil and ending with a choice of first class toppings.

The pizzas are made with Musa’s famous homemade dough and a tangy tomato sauce. To start the launch, the topping choices are roasted lamb with roasted tomato slices, veggie blend which includes a colorful mix of roasted peppers, onions and tomatoes, three cheese blend of Italian Gorgonzola (blue cheese), Mozzarella and Feta, or Plain, with a nice simple Mozzarella topping.

Pricing is pretty great, too, with an affordable special of 2 x 16” pizzas for just $19.50, and toppings are $2 each.

Each pizza yields about six slices, so bring your friends and enjoy something really healthy and new from Marlaina’s.

The great Pizza launch is this week and as always, we recommend making reservations.

Musa and Jackie are excited to bring this new offering to town and shred the following:

“We’d love your comments and suggestions and look forward to offering our customers this great pizza!“

Open Tuesday – Sunday, from 4 – 8 p.m.

Give them a call or stop by soon:

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen

643 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 (206) 535-6420 www.marlainasrestaurant.com

