SPONSORED :

SAVE THE DATE : The Three Tree Point Summer Art Market will return on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

This is your chance – on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – to meet the artists, discover unique offerings for your entire family, including fashion, jewelry, art home decor, skincare accessories flowers and so much more.

All in Burien’s enchanting Tree Three Point neighborhood.

The Three Tree Point Summer Art Market will “pop up” at 3713 SW 171st Street, Burien WA 98166 (map below) to delight shoppers looking for a host of high-quality artisan goods presented by the makers themselves.

The majority of these items are not available anywhere else, so you will not want to miss this exclusive opportunity to acquire some personal treasures, or perhaps find a truly unique gift infused with an artist’s devotion to their craft.

As the organizer’s announcement states:

“…inspired by the talented folks who live amongst us” you will not want to miss this exclusive opportunity to meet talented neighbors and celebrate their creations.

The Art Market is located at 3713 SW 171st Street, Burien WA 98166:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].