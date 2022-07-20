REMINDER : Burien’s Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center will be holding an Italian Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Expect to see Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Alfa Romeos and more.

Barbecue Sausage Sandwiches will be available from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and a beer and wine garden will be open as well.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1082353015823759 and https://www.casaitalianacc.org.

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!