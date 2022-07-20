Mary’s Place, Mercy Housing Northwest, and SMR Architects invite all to an Open House meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to learn more about their exciting plans for permanently affordable housing co-located with family shelter at the site of the current Mary’s Place shelter in Burien.

The meeting will run from 6 – 8 p.m. at Highline United Methodist Church (map below).

Mary’s Place is partnering with Mercy Housing Northwest to develop a co-located affordable housing and family shelter project on their current shelter site at 12845 Ambaum Blvd SW.

Organizers will be sharing the project vision, some early details and site layout options, answering questions, and getting community feedback at this event.

There will be stations with information about the project in the room and representatives from Mary’s Place, Mercy Housing Northwest, and SMR Architects to answer any questions.

There won’t be a formal presentation, so community members can drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m.

Questions? Please email [email protected].

“Drop in to learn more and share your feedback!”

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Ave South:

