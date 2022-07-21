SPONSORED :

The doors of The Community School of West Seattle are opening TONIGHT – Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. – for the entire community.

Join us for a night of Curriculum Exploration. Take a live look at the mission being fulfilled at The Community School of West Seattle. Take this wonderful opportunity to ask questions, enjoy outdoor playtime (under parental supervision), and meet our staff!



“Let us know you’re coming:”

Community School of West Seattle is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106 (map below). Phone: (206) 763-2081 Fax: (206) 762-2369 www.cswsplay.org.

