SPONSORED:
The doors of The Community School of West Seattle are opening TONIGHT – Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. – for the entire community.
- Join us for a night of Curriculum Exploration.
- Take a live look at the mission being fulfilled at The Community School of West Seattle.
- Take this wonderful opportunity to ask questions, enjoy outdoor playtime (under parental supervision), and meet our staff!
“Let us know you’re coming:”
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfxfpty1TCtwvzHh6oznzJ2WqbJ0xAJ8dPuiuTJ5rMPriNvQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Community School of West Seattle is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106 (map below). Phone: (206) 763-2081 Fax: (206) 762-2369 www.cswsplay.org.
