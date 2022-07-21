Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022 held a press conference at Burien’s Criminal Justice Training Commission to announce the expansion of the center to regional campuses to improve public safety, reduce waitlists, and reduce law enforcement vacancies.

Inslee was joined by Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Executive Director Monica Alexander, Wenatchee Police Department Chief and Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs President Steve Crown, City of Pasco Chief of Police Ken Roske, and King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.

The full press conference can be viewed below:

More info about the CJTC is here: https://www.cjtc.wa.gov

.@GovInslee backs bipartisan effort to expand state's Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Most new #PoliceOfficers attend 19 week training in person at CJTC in #Burien.#Republican pitched plan calls for new regional training centers. pic.twitter.com/MS6zax3TKs — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) July 21, 2022